BSNL delays 4G launch to December, proposes using Vi Network to provide service

NEW DELHI: The BSNL Employees Union has requested the government to use Vodafone Idea Limited's network to provide 4G services to BSNL customers due to the delay in BSNL's 4G launch. The Union expressed concerns that the delay is impacting BSNL's financial revival as competitors like Reliance Jio and Airtel are attracting BSNL's customers with 5G technology.

“The ground reality is that both Reliance Jio and Airtel, armed with the state-of-the-art 5G technology, have started poaching BSNL’s customers. In this backdrop, the delay in BSNL’s 4G launching is seriously affecting the company’s financial revival, as envisaged under the revival packages offered by the Government of India,” reads the letter.