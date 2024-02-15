ED initiates probe against Paytm Payments Bank

NEW DELHI: In fresh trouble for Paytm, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a preliminary inquiry against One97 Communications Ltd and its subsidiary Paytm Payments Bank.

The agency has sought information from the troubled fintech firm regarding ‘customers’ who may have been involved in dubious transactions.

Officials aware of the development said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which cracked down on the payment bank arm of Paytm over non-compliance last month, has asked the ED to check for suspected breaches at the fintech company.

One 97 Communications on Wednesday accepted that its subsidiaries and its associate, Paytm Payments Bank Limited have over time been receiving notices and requisition for information, documents and explanations from the authorities, including ED, with respect to the “customers that may have done business with the respective entities, and provided the required information, documents and explanations to the authorities”.

It added, “The company and its associate have continued to provide such information, documents and explanations to the Authorities as is being required by them.” The company also clarified that Paytm Payments Bank does not undertake outward foreign remittance.

The clarification by Paytm came amid reports that the ED was probing if Paytm and the payments bank were involved in foreign exchange violations. The fintech major had recently denied rumours that neither the company nor founder/CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was being probed by the agency.

“We have consistently assured that neither Paytm nor any of its associates are under investigation by any regulatory agency” the company had said recently.

