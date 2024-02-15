ED questions Paytm executives, gets documents on latest RBI action

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has questioned senior Paytm executives and taken submission of documents from them following the recent RBI action of barring Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, official sources said Thursday.

The central agency, according to the sources, is conducting preliminary examination of documents before it decides to launch a formal investigation into the RBI-flagged alleged irregularities at the fintech company under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Some documents have been recently submitted by Paytm executives following which they were asked certain questions.