Gold slips Rs 80; silver up Rs 600

NEW DELHI: Gold prices slipped Rs 80 to Rs 62,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in precious metal's prices in the global markets.

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 62,350 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

However, silver rallied Rs 600 to Rs 74,600 per kilogram, while it had closed at Rs 74,000 per kg in the previous close.