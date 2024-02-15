Govt making consistent efforts to attain self-sufficiency in pulses output by 2027: Agriculture Minister

NEW DELHI: India, the world's largest producer and consumer, is making consistent efforts to attain self-sufficiency in pulses production and reduce imports by 2027, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said on Thursday.

A substantial progress has already been made in domestic pulses production which has increased from 17 million tonnes in 2014 and now a target of 29.5 million tonnes has been set for this year, he said.

Munda also stressed on the need to rapidly disseminate climate resilient varieties and other technologies.

The country imports around 3.5 million tonnes of pulses annually to meet the shortages.

Addressing a conference organised by the Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) along with cooperative Nafed here, Munda said: "India has become self-reliant in chickpeas (chana) and many other pulses crops, with only a slight deficiency remaining in pigeon peas (tur) and black gram."