Haryana govt signs MoU to buy power from Coal India's proposed plant

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday said the Haryana government has evinced interest in buying electricity from the company's proposed power plant in Odisha.

Haryana is keen to ensure electricity availability to meet the expanding energy demand of the state.

"Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haryana Power Purchase Centre which expressed its interest to purchase 800 MW of power from ‘Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd' (MBPL) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)," CIL said in a statement.

As per the MoU, power will be purchased under Section-62 of the Electricity Act, 2003.