IEA would benefit when India plays a bigger role in it: Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the International Energy Agency (IEA) would benefit when India plays a bigger role in it. While addressing the Paris-based organisation, the Prime Minister also said India had exceeded all of its Paris Agreement commitments towards climate change.

“Inclusivity boosts the credibility and capability of any institution. 1.4 billion Indians bring talent, technology, and innovation to the table. We bring scale and speed, quantity and quality to every mission. I am sure that the IEA will benefit when India plays a bigger role in it. Let us harness this platform to strengthen existing partnerships and form new ones. Let us build a cleaner, greener, and inclusive world,” said Modi.

In a recorded message at the 50th Ministerial Meeting of the IEA, Modi said India had exceeded its Paris Climate commitments, ahead of the timeline. He highlighted that India is home to 17% of the global population and runs some of the world’s largest energy access initiatives. Yet, India’s carbon emissions account for only 4% of the global total. He said the country is firmly committed to combating climate change.

“Ours is a collective and proactive approach. India has already led initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance. Our Mission LiFE focuses on pro-planet lifestyle choices for a collective impact. ‘Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle’ is a part of India’s traditional way of life. India’s G20 Presidency saw significant action on this front.”