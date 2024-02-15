Majority of Indian enterprises have deployed AI: IBM report

NEW DELHI: Nearly 59 per cent of large organisations (those with over 1,000 employees) surveyed in India are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) actively in their businesses, according to a new research commissioned by IBM.

The 'IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023' found early adopters are leading the way, with 74 per cent of those Indian enterprises already working with AI, having accelerated such investments in the past 24 months in areas like R&D and workforce reskilling.

Ongoing challenges for AI adoption include hiring employees with the right skill sets and ethical concerns, inhibiting businesses from adopting AI technologies into their operations.

For 2024, addressing these inhibitors would be a priority like providing people with the relevant skills to work with AI and having a robust AI governance framework, according to the report.