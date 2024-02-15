Recurring food price shocks, geopolitical flashpoints pose challenges in tackling inflation: Reserve Bank Governor

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said recurring food price shocks and renewed flash points on the geo-political front pose challenges in tackling inflation.

"We remain vigilant to navigate through the last mile of disinflation as it is often the most difficult part of the journey. We firmly recognise that stable and low inflation will provide the necessary bedrock for sustainable economic growth," the governor said.

Das stressed that stable and low inflation will provide the necessary bedrock for sustainable economic growth.

India has successfully navigated through multiple challenges and emerged as the fastest-growing large economy, he said in his keynote address at the 59th SEACEN Governors' Conference here.