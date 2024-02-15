Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade

MUMBAI: Markets opened on a positive note on Thursday with Sensex and Nifty rising in early trade as investors tracked positive Asian and global cues.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex gained 115.89 points or 0.16 per cent to 71,938.72 points while the broader Nifty climbed 36.90 points or 0.17 per cent to 21,876.95 points.

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Steel, Wipro and Infosys were among the gainers while Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were trading marginally lower.