Axis Bank made undue gains, says plea filed in HC

NEW DELHI: Former Member of Parliament and BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court alleging Axis Bank committing a scam of Rs 5,100 crore by making undue gains by way of transactions in shares of Max Life Insurance.

Swamy in his petition has alleged Max Life and Max Financial Services allowed the bank and its group companies (Axis Securities and Axis Capital) to make undue profits/gains from sale/purchase of equity shares in a non-transparent manner in violation of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) rules.

As per the petition, Axis Bank bought 12.002% stake in Maxlife at `31.51/`32.12 per share at a consideration of 736 crore, which is evidently below the fair market value. As per the petition, Axis Bank using its dual relationship as shareholder and corporate agent of Max Life gained substantially from the transactions.