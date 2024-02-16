BSNL delays 4G launch to December 2024; union proposes to use Vi network

NEW DELHI: As the state-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) continues to delay its 4G launch, the company’s employees union (BSNLEU) has urged the government to temporarily utilise the network of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to provide 4G services to its customers.

In a letter to telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, dated February 13, 2024, the union said both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, armed with 5G technology, have started poaching BSNL’s customers. Therefore, the delay in BSNL’s 4G launch is seriously affecting the company’s financial revival.

“The ground reality is that both Jio and Airtel, armed with the state-of-the-art 5G technology, have started poaching BSNL’s customers. In this backdrop, the delay in BSNL’s 4G launching is seriously affecting the company’s financial revival, as envisaged under the revival packages offered by the Government of India,” reads the letter.