Card network asked to stop unauthorised payments by users

NEW DELHI: Without specifying the name, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday asked a card network to keep arrangements without legal sanction under abeyance. The central bank clarified it has not placed any restriction on normal usage of business credit cards.

It said a card network had an arrangement that enables businesses to make card payments through certain intermediaries, to entities that do not accept card payments. The intermediary accepts card payments from corporates for their commercial payments and then remits the funds via IMPS/RTGS/NEFT to non-card accepting recipients.

“On closer scrutiny, it was observed that this arrangement qualified as a payment system. Under the provisions of Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007, such payment system requires authorisation under Section 4 of PSS Act, which has not been obtained in the instant case. The activity was, therefore, without legal sanction,” the RBI said.