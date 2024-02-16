HCL Tech makes 3-day week work from office compulsory for employees starting February 19

BENGALURU: After TCS, Wipro and Infosys, now HCLTech has made work from the office compulsory for all its employees starting February 19. Though the company has been asking its employees to work thrice a week from the office, in a recent email, it told employees that those who do not follow the directive will face disciplinary action.

“All DFS (Digital Foundation Services) employees, irrespective of their band (E0 and above), will be required to work from their designated HCLTech offices for a minimum of three days a week,” Vikas Sharma, global head-people function DFS , HCLTech said in an email to employees on Wednesday.

An employee of HCLTech requesting anonymity said reporting managers have been asked to ensure that employees mandatorily work from office thrice a week as many employees were not following earlier directives.