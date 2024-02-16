India Inc may use trusts, cash for political funding

NEW DELHI: With the Supreme Court scrapping the Electoral Bond scheme, focus now shifts to the alternative mode of election funding by India Inc. Experts say election funding would go back to the pre-2017 era when political donations were made either in cash or through the Electoral Trust Scheme 2013.

Even the Supreme Court in its judgement says Electoral Trusts are better than Electoral Bonds in curbing use of black money or protecting the donors from ‘political consequences’.

The Electoral Trust scheme was launched in 2013 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). An Electoral Trust is formed only for collecting political contributions from donors. More than one individual or company can contribute to electoral trust, which can then donate to more than one party. However, the information about individuals or companies contributed to which political parties is not disclosed.

Under the scheme, the political party receiving the donation must issue a receipt. Other details like the party’s PAN, registration number and name and designation of the person signing the receipt should also be made available to the donor.

Under the Electoral Trust Scheme, voters/parties would know the name of the donors (who make donations over Rs 20,000) but not the parties they donated to. While in the case of Electoral Bonds, the names of those donating through electoral bonds are not required to be revealed, no matter how large the sum is.