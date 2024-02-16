Strong demand for AI, cloud boost Black Box's growth

Even as most Indian IT services providers struggle to keep up growth in the face of flagging demand, there's one relatively smaller player that is latching on to the rising demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence - Black Box Ltd.

The company specializes in designing, building, and managing digital infrastructure, particularly data centers -- the enormous warehouses that contain stacks and stacks of high-performance computers.

Data centers are the primary ingredient in any cloud and artificial intelligence business as they are the only way to provide assured and high-capacity compute and storage facilities. As demand for such applications rise, Black Box is pivoting more and more towards the data center market.

The company is now a major partner for three out of the top five hyperscale data center operators -- Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Apple.

Black Box initially started as an IT services provider for the likes of AT&T, Vodafone and Boeing, and soon won a large social media company as a client. It is now increasingly focusing on the data center business, particularly the hyperscaler segment.

"The data center market, propelled by the influence of hyperscalers and cloud providers, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years...Our data center business pipeline, which was $200 million or $300 million a few quarters back, stands at about a billion dollars now," said CEO Sanjeev Verma.

"The advent of 5G, IoT proliferation and increasing AI adoption is leading to plans for next-gen data center builds both in North America and our international markets...Our overall pipeline stands at around $2 billion, the highest ever," he pointed out.