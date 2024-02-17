Akasa Air goes global, adds Doha to network

NEW DELHI : In less than two years after commencing operations, Akasa Air will start flying on international sectors. The low-cost carrier on Friday announced international operations with the addition of Doha, capital of Qatar, as the first international destination to its growing network.

Starting 28 March 2024, Akasa will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, with return fares starting at Rs 29,012. With this, Akasa becomes the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record period of 19 months since its inception.

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are proud of our remarkable growth since inception, which is a testimony of the sheer potential of the Indian aviation industry. Our foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the world’s top 30 airlines.”