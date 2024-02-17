DoT starts releasing PLI funds, pays Rs 28 crore to Tejas

NEW DELHI : The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has begun releasing funds to companies participating in the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and network products.

About Rs 27.78 crore was released to Tata Group-backed Tejas Network on Thursday. As per DoT officials, the government plans to allocate about Rs 350 crore in the second year to companies like Nokia, Jabil, HFCL, and VVDN that have opted for the scheme. “The DoT has started releasing funds,” said an official. “This year, the government will disburse around Rs 350 crore to companies availing the PLI scheme.”

Launched in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 12,195 crore, the scheme aims to promote domestic manufacturing of telecom and networking products in India. In April 2022, the scheme was amended to incentivise design-led manufacturing with an additional 1% incentive. Currently, 42 companies, including 28 MSMEs, have received government approval under the scheme for telecom and networking products. Of these, 17 firms have applied for additional 1% incentive under design-led manufacturing criteria.