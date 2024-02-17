Nutraceuticals, probiotics may see stricter norms

NEW DELHI : Concerned with unsupervised consumption and overpricing of nutraceuticals/probiotics/ food for special medical purpose/food for special dietary use, the health ministry is planning to bring them under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), highly-placed sources told TNIE. These items currently come under the purview of Foods Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

As per sources, the Ministry has also proposed forming a committee chaired by the Secretary of Health to address overlapping concerns between Nutraceuticals and Drugs. The committee would have representatives from various key entities such as FSSAI, CDSCO, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Ayush, and the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

Health Ministry has flagged the dual licensing of probiotics as both drugs and probiotic foods under the purview of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Of particular concern are the health claims associated with probiotic products, such as women’s health gummies, which purport to address recurrent UTIs, reduce bacterial growth, and support urinary tract health.