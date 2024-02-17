Paytm Bank customers get 15-day relaxation

BENGALURU : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday extended the deadline of business restrictions that it imposed on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) to March 15 from the earlier deadline of February 29.

Paytm has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank by opening an Escrow Account to continue merchant settlements as before. Paytm Spokesperson said, “The shift of the nodal account to Axis Bank (by opening an Escrow Account) will ensure seamless merchant settlements as before.”

The central bank stated that the nodal accounts of One97 communications and Paytm Payments Services maintained by PPBL are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024.

“No further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. after March 15, 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, sweep in from partner banks or refunds which may be credited anytime,” the RBI said.

It also released FAQs (frequently asked questions) on Paytm Payments Bank and according to that, customers can continue to use, withdraw or transfer their funds from their account up to the available balance in the account.

They can also continue to use debit cards to withdraw or transfer funds up to the available balance in the account.