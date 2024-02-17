Tech sector to grow 3.8% to $253.9 bn, to generate 60K jobs in FY24: Nasscom

BENGALURU : Technology industry has crossed $250 billion revenue with an addition of $9.3 billion incremental revenue in the current fiscal and it is growing at 3.8%, according to nasscom, which released the key findings of the ‘Strategic Review 2024: Rewiring Growth in the Changing Tech Landscape’ on Friday.

The industry will create 60,000 new jobs in FY24, taking the total number of employees to 5.43 million.

It said with nearly 50% slide in tech spending and 6% fall in tech contracts in 2023 globally, the industry in India, similar to global markets, is currently navigating a tough terrain.

However, sub-sectors such as GCC (global capability centres) and ER&D (Engineering, Research and Development) emerged as growth hotspots.