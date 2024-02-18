FPIs cautious on equities; take out Rs 3,776 crore in February so far on spike in US bond yields

NEW DELHI: Foreign investors adopted a cautious approach offloading Indian equities worth close to Rs 3,776 crore so far this month owing to a spike in the US bond yields and uncertainty over the interest rate environment in the domestic as well as the global front.

In contrast, they are bullish on the debt market and injected Rs 16,560 crore in during the period under review, data with the depositories showed.

According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pulled out a net sum of Rs 3,776 crore from the Indian equities this month (till February 16). This came following a net withdrawal of Rs 25,743 crore in January.

With this, the total outflow for this year has reached Rs 29,519 crore.

"The spike in US bond yields triggered by the higher-than-expected consumer price inflation led to sustained selling by FPIs," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.