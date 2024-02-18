India's power consumption grows 7.5 per cent in April-January this fiscal

NEW DELHI: India's power consumption increased 7.5 per cent on-year to 1354.97 billion units (BU) in the April-January period of this financial year, indicating an uptick in economic activities across the country.

It was 1505.91 BU in the entire fiscal year of 2022-23, the data showed.

Experts believe the 7.5 per cent growth in power consumption in the country clearly shows a perk up in economic activities in the first 10 months of this fiscal year.

They said power consumption grew in August, September and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions, and a pick-up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

Experts are predicting a steady power consumption growth due to improvement in economic activities and cold wave conditions in February. They are of the view that India will have a steady growth in power consumption as well as demand during the current fiscal year.

The National Statistical Office has pegged Indian economic growth at 7.3 per cent in 2023-24 over and above the provisional growth rate of 7.2 per cent during the last financial year in its first advance estimates released earlier in January.