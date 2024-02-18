Karnataka Bank @100: Focus on transformation agenda

BENGALURU: Karnataka Bank, one of the oldest private sector banks, is celebrating its 100th Foundation Day on February 18, and it is all set towards its journey of a tech-driven bank, blending tradition with cutting-edge solutions for its customers across the country. It was started with an authorised capital of Rs 5 lakh and paid-up capital of Rs 11,580.

In an interaction with TNIE, Srikrishnan H, MD & CEO, Karnataka Bank, said focusing on various aspects, the bank has initiated the transformation agenda and growth.

The bank was founded with an idea to serve people including agriculturists, small businesses and so on. “The conservative approach of this bank always stays. The bank didn’t explore but had a vision which was much beyond time. For instance, Karnataka Bank was formed even 20 years before Karnataka state was formed,” he said.