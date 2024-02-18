Mcap of six most valued firms plunge by Rs 71,414 crore; LIC, TCS biggest laggards

NEW DELHI: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 71,414 crore last week, with state-owned company LIC emerging as the biggest laggard.

Of the top-10 most valued firms, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries faced a total erosion of Rs 71,414.03 crore.

On the other hand, State Bank of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerged as the gainers. They collectively added Rs 62,038.86 crore.

However, in last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 831.15 points or 1.16 per cent. The market valuation of state-owned insurer LIC fell by Rs 26,217.12 crore to Rs 6,57,420.26 crore.

TCS's market valuation tumbled by Rs 18,762.61 crore to Rs 14,93,980.70 crore.