OMCs profit soar; hope for fuel price cut rises

NEW DELHI: Would the public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) finally bite the bullet and go for a fuel price cut, especially after churning out healthy profits for three quarters in row in FY24?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) consistently churned profits over the last three quarters.

In the third quarter of FY 2023–24 alone, these companies collectively reported a profit of Rs 11,774 crore. Their combined profits over the past three quarters have surpassed Rs 69,000 crore, exceeding their annual earnings from pre-oil crisis years (2020-23).

The profit of these oil companies can be attributed to a recovery in fuel marketing margins and better refining margins. The decision by the oil companies to freeze petrol and diesel price revisions, despite a fall in input crude oil prices, helped in recovering losses incurred when rates were high in 2022–23. This resulted in losses when input costs were higher and profits when raw material prices were lower.

Now, the big question arises: will the companies reduce the price of transport fuel in the coming days? Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reportedly stated that the companies incurred losses when crude prices were high, and they are still in the process of recovering. This sentiment was echoed by industry experts too.

The minister, on the sidelines of India Energy Week, said that the government does not dictate prices, and the oil companies make their decisions considering all economic aspects. “They (the oil companies) had losses when they voluntarily decided not to raise prices (despite oil prices going up)... The expectation would be to start price revision if the trend continues in the fourth and last quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31,” said the minister.

Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice-President and Co-Group Head, ICRA Ltd, believes that if crude prices remain under $80 per barrel, there is room for a cut in auto fuel prices. On the other hand, Gaurav Moda, Partner and Energy Sector Leader at EY India, thinks that a reduction in oil prices is currently not possible due to the volatile global scenario. However, he suggests that companies may consider cutting prices in the next quarter or so.