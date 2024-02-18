PM lays foundation stone of NHPC solar power plant in Bikaner

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 300 MW solar power plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The project is being set up by NHPC Limited under Government of India’s CPSU scheme, Phase-II, Tranche-III with total investment of over Rs 1732 crore.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including high-efficiency bifacial modules manufactured in India, the solar project aligns with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative led by Prime Minister Modi. The electricity generated will be transmitted through Bikaner-II ISTS Substation.