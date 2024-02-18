South sounds alarm over crumbling federal edifice

Opposition-ruled states have revived an old grouse on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls: discrimination against the states by the Centre. The mainline media has been underplaying the issues; but crushed regional aspirations can become a strong anti-BJP plank just when the Ram Mandir juggernaut is threatening to level everything in its way.

A few days ago, the DMK-led Tamil Nadu assembly passed two resolutions against what it sees as the Union government’s moves to water down the federal character of the Indian state. One resolution came down heavily on ‘One Nation, One Election’ prescription which wants state assembly and national elections be coordinated at the same time to save time and reduce costs.

The resolution says local bodies, state assemblies and Parliament hold their elections at different times based on their own regional cycle. To meddle will this flies in the face of the decentralization envisaged in the Constitution of India.

The second resolution calls upon the Centre to desist from starting a delimitation process in 2026 wherein a fresh ratio of Lok Sabha and assembly seats would be drawn up based on an updated population census. This resolution voices the fear of the southern states that the Centre is hell bent on reducing its representation compared to the Northern provinces.

Many of the South states have made rapid progress, partly by keeping their population growth flat. Instead of being rewarded for the progressive transformation, the Centre is seeking to penalize these states for controlling their population!