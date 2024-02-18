Zee alleges Star India of violation of agreement of ICC TV deal; seeks refund of Rs 68.54 crore

NEW DELHI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has alleged that Star India has not acted in accordance with the agreement between them over the sharing of the TV broadcast rights of ICC cricket matches and has sought a refund of Rs 68.54 crore from the Walt Disney-owned firm.

In August, 2022, Zee Entertainment Enterprises had entered into an Alliance Agreement with Star India for a sub-license of TV broadcasting rights of ICC Men's and Under 19 international matches from 2024 to 2027.

Star India has "failed to obtain necessary approvals, execution of necessary documentation and agreement" and believes that it has "by its conduct breached" the agreement, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said in the financial statement of its latest December quarter results last week.

The Alliance Agreement was subject to certain conditions such as submission of financial commitment, provision of bank guarantee and ICC approval for sub-licensing from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Till date, the company has accrued Rs 72.14 crore for bank guarantee commission and interest expenses for its share of bank guarantee and deposit as per the Alliance Agreement," ZEEL said.