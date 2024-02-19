Centre hikes financial package for rubber sector by 23% to Rs 708 crore

NEW DELHI: The financial assistance for the Rubber sector under the ‘Sustainable & Inclusive Development of Natural Rubber Sector’ scheme has been increased by 23 per cent from Rs 576.41 crore to Rs 708.69 crore for the next two financial years (2024-25 and 2025-26), the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Monday.

It said that to support the rubber industry, planting of rubber will be undertaken in 12,000 hectares (ha) in traditional areas during 2024-25 and 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 43.50 crore.

“For this, the rate of assistance has been increased to Rs 40,000 per ha from the earlier Rs 25,000 per ha. This will help to cover the increased cost of production as well as provide additional incentive to growers for planting rubber,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that another 3.752 ha will be brought under rubber cultivation in non-traditional regions with an outlay of Rs 18.76 crore during the same period.

“Planting materials worth Rs 50,000 per ha will be supplied by the Rubber Board. This will be over and above the plantation being carried out under the INROAD project in the North East. Planting assistance at Rs 2,00,000 per ha will be provided for SC growers in non-traditional regions,” the ministry said.

It added that sponsored nurseries will be promoted by the Board in non- traditional areas for generating good quality planting material (new component). Assistance will be provided at Rs 2,50,000 to 20 such nurseries.