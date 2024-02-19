Do not compromise on health insurance cover

Notably, and almost overnight, 57% of those surveyed claimed to understand the importance of comprehensive health insurance plans. The survey also suggested that with the advent of the pandemic, the top three concerns in the minds of people became, family members contracting the disease, risk of job loss and mental anxiety.

One of our clients took a serious re-look at his existing Health Insurance Cover and ‘Ported’ his existing cover which suddenly seemed woefully inadequate to a private player which also facilitated a multi-fold expansion in his base cover. As a matter of extreme prudence, he also chose a Super Top-Up at a marginal cost from another insurance company his wife had her base cover with. He did it vice versa for his wife and now rest assured that his wife and he are, in fact, more than adequately covered for this lifetime. Several of our clients too are now in the process of porting and topping up their health insurance cover.

While there seems to be better awareness about the need for adequate health cover, the tendency to defer acting on it till it is too late remains. That amounts to negligence on the part of those who can afford it. By delaying action, one is potentially putting one’s family and oneself at high monetary risk at the most inopportune moment. Thus, there is a very strong case for those without Health Insurance Cover to get one immediately and for those with cover to have it reviewed by an expert at the earliest and topped-up, if necessary