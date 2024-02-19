Dubai airport could break passenger record this year: CEO

DUBAI: Dubai's air hub has "every chance" of breaking its record for passenger traffic this year after surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2023, Dubai Airports' CEO told AFP on Monday.

Dubai International, the world's busiest airport for international passengers for nearly a decade, hit 87 million visits in 2023, beating the 2019 figure of 86.4 million despite the Gaza war, new figures showed.

Chief executive Paul Griffiths cited early recovery in Dubai -- the United Arab Emirates' business and financial centre -- from the pandemic and a quick rebound in airport staffing levels as key factors.

"We were ready sooner. We were back to 100 percent capacity much sooner, and as a result, our traffic has rebounded far more quickly," he said, adding that Dubai's record of 89.1 million passengers, set in 2018, could be surpassed this year.

"I think there's every chance of going above it. It could be a new record," Griffiths said. "I've had a peek at the January numbers and let's say it gives me some cause for optimism."

Dubai Airports' official forecast for this year stands at 88.8 million passengers, just shy of the record, despite Israel's war against Hamas which began in October.

"We've demonstrated the absolute resilience of the network that we operate," said Griffiths, adding that Dubai's airport serves 104 countries via 102 airlines.