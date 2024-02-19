EU launches probe into TikTok over child protection

BRUSSELS: The EU on Monday announced a formal investigation into TikTok over alleged breaches of its obligations to protect minors online, under a landmark new law on policing digital content.

It is the second probe into a major online platform since Brussels introduced the Digital Services Act (DSA), after targeting tech billionaire Elon Musk's X in December.

Brussels is particularly concerned that the video-sharing app owned by China's ByteDance may not be doing enough to address negative impacts on young people.

A key worry is the so-called "rabbit hole" effect -- which occurs when users are fed related content based on an algorithm, in some cases leading to more dangerous content.

The European Commission's concerns also include TikTok's age verification tools, which it said "may not be reasonable, proportionate and effective".

The commission opened "formal proceedings to assess whether TikTok may have breached" the DSA in other areas including "advertising transparency" and "data access for researchers".

The action comes after analysing a risk assessment report by TikTok and its replies to Brussels' requests for more information about what measures the video-sharing platform has taken against illegal content, the protection of minors and access to data.