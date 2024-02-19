GenAI to boost Indian financial services, add USD 80 billion by 2030: Report

NEW DELHI: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is set to boost Indian financial services and is expected to potentially add USD 66-USD 80 billion to the GVA (Gross Value Added) by the year 2030, a new report said on Monday.

According to the latest EY India report, GenAI's impact on the GVA within the Financial Services sector is most significant, ranging from 22 per cent to 26 per cent.

In the report, a majority of survey participants highlighted focus on two key areas -- customer service and cost reduction.

About 61 per cent of respondents in the financial services sector believe that GenAI will have a huge impact on the entire value chain, making it more efficient and responsive to market dynamics.