Get your money back: A guide to claim your missed tax refunds

A middle-aged woman recently approached a chartered accountant regarding a tax refund she missed as thecheque returned. This refund pertained to the Assessment Year (AY) 2018-19, and she received the cheque at her previous address.
A middle-aged woman recently approached a chartered accountant reg arding a tax refund she missed as thecheque returned. This refund pertained to the Assessment Year (AY) 2018-19, and she received the cheque at her previous address.
When a taxpayer misses a tax refund due to an expired cheque or other reasons, they should
reach out to their Assessing Officer (AO) for a reissue, say tax experts. The AO is the designated officer responsible for assessing the taxpayer’s income tax liabilities.
“The taxpayer’s jurisdictional AO is determined based on the address mentioned in their PAN (Permanent Account Number) records. These details can be found on the e-filing portal. After identifying the jurisdictional AO, the taxpayer can visit the AO’s office to discuss the refund reissue process,” said Chetan Daga, who is a chartered accountant and founder of AdvantEdge Consulting.
The AO may request the taxpayer to submit an indemnity bond as a form of security. An indemnity bond is a legal document that serves as a form of assurance or guarantee between two parties.
In the context of tax refunds, when a taxpayer is asked to submit an indemnity bond, it typically means that the taxpayer is providing a written promise to compensate the tax authorities in case there are any issues or liabilities related to the refund reissuance process. By signing the indemnity bond, the taxpayer agrees to indemnify or compensate the tax department if any problems arise concerning the refund.
“The taxpayer can update their bank details on the e-filing portal, typically provided by the income tax department. Once the bank details are updated, the refund will be issued afresh through a bank transfer, instead of a physical cheque,” said Daga.
According to CA Rohit Vishnoi, partner with RPMG and Associates, the taxpayers can also send an email to orm@cpc. incometax.gov.in to seek assistance and raise grievances related to income tax matters.Taxpayers can use this email address to rectify errors or discrepancies in their income tax returns filed online. He says that the resolution process is faster through the email process. In addition, the taxpayers can also contact these toll-free n u m b e r s : 1 8 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 2 5 , 18004190025, 8046122000 and 80614647000 to seek help, guidance and information related to tax refunds. However, formal complaints might need to be submitted through other channels such as email or in writing to the appropriate tax authorities. Experts suggest that multiple visits may require to complete the formalities and paperwork to obtain the refund. The process typically involves contacting the Assessing Officer, submitting essential documents like an indemnity bond, updating bank details, and liaising with the jurisdictional AO to facilitate the reissuance of the tax refund. While assistance can be obtained through tollfree numbers and email, personal visits may be required in such instances.
After the Assessment Year (AY) 2018-19, the government streamline the tax refund process by moving it online.
Taxpayers are now required to link their bank accounts to their Aadhaar and PAN numbers, validating them through the income tax e-filing portal. According to Vishnoi, if the bank account is not validated on the income tax e-filing portal, the refund may encounter difficulties.
While this process aims to improve efficiency, it’s important to note that issues like incorrect bank details or other discrepancies could still impact the refund process.
“Timely updates of personal details, including address, email, and phone number, can prevent delays and potential refund issues. Taxpayers should also regularly check their efiling portal accounts for any notifications or updates regarding their refunds to stayinformed about the status of their claims. Seeking guidance from tax professionals or utilizing online resources provided by the I-T department can offer valuable insights and assistance in resolving refund-related queries,” stated Vishno