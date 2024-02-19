Get your money back: A guide to claim your missed tax refunds

A middle-aged woman recently approached a chartered accountant regarding a tax refund she missed as thecheque returned. This refund pertained to the Assessment Year (AY) 2018-19, and she received the cheque at her previous address.

When a taxpayer misses a tax refund due to an expired cheque or other reasons, they should

reach out to their Assessing Officer (AO) for a reissue, say tax experts. The AO is the designated officer responsible for assessing the taxpayer’s income tax liabilities.

“The taxpayer’s jurisdictional AO is determined based on the address mentioned in their PAN (Permanent Account Number) records. These details can be found on the e-filing portal. After identifying the jurisdictional AO, the taxpayer can visit the AO’s office to discuss the refund reissue process,” said Chetan Daga, who is a chartered accountant and founder of AdvantEdge Consulting.