Know how to read the fine print

A lot of your success with money is about awareness. You need to know the right direction to give your money. The awareness is possible only if you invest in knowledge. It may sound like a sermon from a sage.

However, knowing is everything in the world of personal finance. You need to know about the opportunity that comes to you. Your future depends on the way you utilise that opportunity.

Share prices in India are soaring. That is because of substantial domestic and foreign money in Indian equity assets . The net monthly flows in January 2024 into equity or equity linked mutual funds topped Rs 21,000 crore.

You are creating an impactful investment already if you are an equity mutual fund investor. There is solid support for Indian equities in the form of this money in a downturn. The fine print reading you must do is that share prices in India may not fall sharply due to the cushion of your re gular investing.