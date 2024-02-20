Entertainment segment leases up sharply last year

NEW DELHI: The entertainment segment, which includes cinemas and gaming zones, has taken on lease 0.66 million square feet of retail spaces in 2023 in shopping malls and high-streets across seven major cities, a sharp rise from the previous year, according to CBRE.

The entertainment segment comprises various facilities, including movie theatres, gaming arcades, and children's play areas.

"The entertainment sector's surge in leasing activity reflects evolving consumer preferences," Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said.