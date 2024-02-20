EPFO adds a net 15.62 lakh members in Dec; 8.41 lakh new subscribers join workforce

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO recorded a net addition of 15.62 lakh members in December 2023, according to payroll data released on Tuesday.

An increase of 11.97 per cent has been registered in net member addition during December 2023 compared to the previous month, a labour ministry statement said.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's provisional payroll data highlighted that the net addition of 15.62 lakh members was up by 4.62 per cent compared to December 2022, it stated.

This surge in membership can be attributed to various factors, including increased employment opportunities, a growing awareness of employee benefits, and the effectiveness of EPFO's outreach programmes, it explained.