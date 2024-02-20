Govt increases outlay to Rs 708 crore for rubber sector

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday announced the increase in total outlay for the natural rubber sector to Rs 708.69 crore, marking a 23% increase from previous allocations under the ‘Sustainable & Inclusive Development of Natural Rubber Sector’ programme. The plan includes enhanced support for planting activities in both traditional and non-traditional areas for the next two years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

“To support the rubber industry, planting of rubber will be undertaken in 12,000 ha in traditional areas during 2024-25 and 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 43.50 crore. For this, the rate of assistance has been increased to Rs 40,000 per ha from the earlier Rs 25,000 per ha,” the release said.

“This will help to cover the increased cost of production as well as provide additional incentive to growers for planting rubber. 3752 ha will be brought under rubber cultivation in non-traditional regions with an outlay of Rs 18.76 crore during the same period,” it added.