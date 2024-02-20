India's AI market to touch USD 17 billion by 2027: Nasscom-BCG report

MUMBAI: India's AI market, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25-35 per cent is projected to reach USD 17-billion by 2027, according to a report.

This growth is fueled by multiple factors including increasing enterprise tech spending, India's growing AI talent base and a significant increase in AI investments, the report titled "AI Powered Tech Services: A Roadmap for Future Ready Firms; AI & GenAI's Role in Turbocharging the Industry."

The Nasscom report in partnership with BCG was released on Tuesday at the sidelines of the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2024 here.

Globally, investments in AI have seen 24 per cent CAGR since 2019, with 2023 seeing close to USD 83-billion investment, it said.

Majority of investments were made in data analytics, GenAI, and ML algos and platforms, as per the report.

Notably, around 93 per cent of the investments made by Indian tech services and made-in-India product players focus on digital content, data analytics and supply chain, according to the report.

With increasing enterprise tech spending, technology service providers are developing a wide array of innovative AI-based services and solutions, expanding their offerings beyond traditional IT services, it stated.