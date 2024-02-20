Indian hotel industry revenue expected to grow 7-9 per cent in FY25: ICRA

NEW DELHI: The Indian hotel industry is expected to report a 7-9 per cent revenue growth in FY2025 with occupancy likely to be at decadal highs, ratings agency ICRA said on Tuesday.

Sustenance of domestic leisure travel, demand from meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), including weddings and business travel despite a temporary lull during the election period are likely to drive demand in FY2025, ICRA said in a statement.

Spiritual tourism and tier-II cities are also expected to contribute meaningfully in FY2025, it added.

ICRA said domestic tourism has been the prime demand driver in FY2024 and is likely to remain so in the near-term. Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTA) are yet to recover to pre-Covid levels and the improvement would depend on the global macroeconomic environment.