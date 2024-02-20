Kotak Mahindra Bank rejigs mgmt; appoints joint MD

CHENNAI: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday made a few significant senior management appointments including naming Chief Finance Officer and Chief Operations Officer and expanding the responsibilities of personnel in the bank to group as whole.
The company’s whole-time director KVS Manian has been appointed as Joint Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2024. He will focus on Wholesale Bank, Commercial Bank, Private Banking, Asset Reconstruction Division and Wholesale Credit, the bank said in a statement. He will also continue to have oversight over the Institutional Equities and Investment Banking businesses of the Group.
Shanti Ekambaram has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director starting from March 1. She will focus on the growth of 811, Treasury and Global Markets businesses. In addition, she will oversee the functions of Human Resources, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Internal Vigilance, Internal Audit administrative matters, Public Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG. She will also continue to have oversight over Kotak Mahindra Financial Services Limited and Kotak Karma subsidiaries.
Both Manian and Shanti have demonstrated a tremendous track record of building successful and purposeful businesses over their long association with the Group, Kotak said. Devang Gheewalla will succeed Jaimin Bhatt as the Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 1. Jaimin Bhatt, Kotak Group’s current Group Chief Financial Officer superannates by the end of next month.
The company has elevated Milind Nagnur as Chief Operating Officer of the bank. He will continue to be the bank’s Chief Technology Officer and will take additional responsibility for bank operations, Group Technology Architecture and Cyber Security functions.
In his new role, he will be responsible for building the critical enablers that will fuel our aspirations for scale, the bank noted.