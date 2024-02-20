Kotak Mahindra Bank rejigs mgmt; appoints joint MD

CHENNAI: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday made a few significant senior management appointments including naming Chief Finance Officer and Chief Operations Officer and expanding the responsibilities of personnel in the bank to group as whole.

The company’s whole-time director KVS Manian has been appointed as Joint Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2024. He will focus on Wholesale Bank, Commercial Bank, Private Banking, Asset Reconstruction Division and Wholesale Credit, the bank said in a statement. He will also continue to have oversight over the Institutional Equities and Investment Banking businesses of the Group.

Shanti Ekambaram has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director starting from March 1. She will focus on the growth of 811, Treasury and Global Markets businesses. In addition, she will oversee the functions of Human Resources, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Internal Vigilance, Internal Audit administrative matters, Public Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG. She will also continue to have oversight over Kotak Mahindra Financial Services Limited and Kotak Karma subsidiaries.