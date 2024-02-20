Mutual fund folio continues upward trajectory; industry adds 47 lakh investors' accounts in January

NEW DELHI: Mutual fund industry has seen an uptick in folios, with the addition of 46.7 lakh investors' accounts in January, fuelled by increasing awareness about the financial instrument and ease of transactions through digitisation.

Over the past year, average folio additions were 22.3 lakh per month and the latest figure was more than double this level.

With this addition, mutual fund folios of the industry stood a shade away of 17 crore at 16.96 crore currently, a surge of 19 per cent from 14.28 crore registered a year earlier, latest data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the industry has seen a growth close to 3 per cent in folio numbers from 16.49 crore recorded in December 2023.

Folios are numbers designated to individual investor accounts. An investor can have multiple folios.