ONGC expects to produce 5 MMtoe from ongoing new projects

NEW DELHI: The state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) expects to produce 5 MMtoe (million tons of oil and oil equivalent) in the next few years from its ongoing new projects across the country.

The company expects the majority of this production to come from the 98/2 field, estimated to contribute around 4 MM toe. Additionally, the Daman Upside project is projected to yield around 1.5 MMtoe. Furthermore, the CBM (coal bed methane) project in Jharia and Bokaro is anticipated to add around 0.5 MMtoe to the total output.

“Moving forward in the next three years, we expect to produce around 5 million metric tons of oil and oil equivalent from these new projects,” the company said in an investor call.

“The major chunk will be coming from the 98/2 field at around 4 MMtoe, followed by Daman Upside at around 1.5 MMtoe. Additionally, the CBM project in Jharia and Bokaro is expected to contribute around 0.5 MM toe.”

The total capital expenditure (CapEx) for these ongoing projects is estimated to be around R60,000 crore over the next two to three years. These projects are expected to generate a lifecycle gain of around 80 million metric tons of oil equivalent.