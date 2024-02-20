SC orders SpiceJet to clear dues to Credit Suisse

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday took notice of SpiceJet chairman and managing director (CMD) Ajay Singh’s bid for grounded carrier - Go First - and said that while the businessman is not clearing the dues of Credit Suisse he has enough resources to acquire an airline.

The apex court came down heavily on Singh for not clearing its dues to the Swiss creditor in the stipulated timeline and ordered to settle all pending payments by 15 March.

“Why don’t we take judicial notice of the newspaper reports that you’re planning to take GoAir (Go First)? You have that much cushion and you won’t repay?” said a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

This observation by the bench comes as Singh and EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti-backed Busy Bee Airways on Friday submitted a joint bid for Go First which is undergoing an insolvency process. The Court has also directed Spicejet to pay $1.25 million to Credit Suisse, along with monthly instalments. Additionally, Singh has been summoned to appear before the court on 22 March.