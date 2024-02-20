TVS Mobility forms JV with Mitsubishi Corp for vehicle service ecosystem

CHENNAI: Chennai-based auto component and after-sale distribution chain TVS Mobility has announced a joint venture with Japan-based conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) to establish a complete vehicle service ecosystem.

MC will initially invest R300 crore with the investment intended to spur growth in vehicle ownership in Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Material Handling Equipment (MHE). The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

With this, the dealership business of TVS Mobility will change into TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution (TVS VMS) offering a complete portfolio. “TVS Mobility, had pioneered the sales, service and distribution of vehicles market through its

dealership business in India. This collaboration with MC will enable TVS to provide a range of solutions to the entire vehicle mobility ecosystem.” said R Dinesh, Director of TVS Mobility. This will focus on enterprises, corporates or fleet owners and expand our partnership with vehicle manufacturers to provide integrated solutions across vehicle sales, operating of vehicles and ‘Vehicle-as-a-Service’, he added.