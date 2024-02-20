Vodafone Idea upgrades its network capacity in Kerala, K’taka, Punjab, Haryana

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has upgraded its network capacity across four key markets: Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana. The telco said this increased capacity will provide more than 3 crore Vi customers in these circles with a superior network experience and faster speeds as they adopt digital services for work, study, socialising, and entertainment. Notably, Vi has shut down its 3G network in Kerala and Punjab.

“Our commitment to offering unparalleled connectivity solutions and an exceptional customer experience to our valued customers places us at the forefront of digital India,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea.

“The network upgrade across these four circles is a testament to our ongoing nationwide efforts to further empower our customers by unlocking the infinite benefits of the digital highway. With this development, we aim to address the growing digital needs of our customers, ensuring robust connectivity, faster data speeds, overall improved performance, and strengthening customer delight,” he added. In Punjab, Vi upgraded 4G spectrum bandwidth in LTE 2500 from 10MHz to 20MHz across over 1,200 sites. Vi is refarming 4G to enhance LTE 2100 from 5MHz to 10MHz and LTE 1800 from 10MHz to 15MHz.