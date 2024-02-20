Zee Entertainment shares close up 8% on reports of revival of talks with Sony

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) settled 8 per cent higher on Tuesday after media giant Zee and Sony Pictures Networks (India) are working to salvage their USD 10 billion merger.

The scrip of the company surged 8.03 per cent to close at Rs 193 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, ZEEL stock jumped 6.67 per cent to end at Rs 190.40 per piece.

During the day, shares of the entertainment company zoomed 15 per cent -- hitting its upper circuit limit -- on the bourses.

In volume terms, 8.53 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 60.04 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark surged by 349.24 points or 0.48 per cent to end at 73,057.40, while Nifty of the NSE rose by 74.70 points to close at a new record level of 22,196.95.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is seeking rapprochement with Sony Group as it makes a last ditch effort to resurrect a USD 10 billion merger, industry sources told PTI.