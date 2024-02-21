Bettamint launches payments solution for construction industry

NEW DELHI: Bettamint, a workforce management solutions provider, on Wednesday said it has launched payments solution 'Bettapay' to better manage financial transactions in the construction sector.

Bettapay can synchronize payments with specific project parameters such as debit notes, worker attendance for wage payments, and even rewards and incentives for completing time-sensitive tasks, Bettamint said in a statement.

The payment solution would help developers and contractors to significantly reduce the administrative burden associated with authenticating, billing and recording field payments, the company said.

The launch of Bettapay aligns with the government's recent directive urging employers to ensure that all wage payments to workers are made digitally, it said.