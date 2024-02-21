BluSmart signs power purchase agreement with Tata Power Trading Co to source green energy

NEW DELHI: Electric mobility ride hailing service provider BluSmart on Wednesday said it has signed a multi-year power purchase agreement with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd to source green power.

Under the power purchase agreement (PPA), 30 MW capacity will be sourced by Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) from Tata Power's 200 MW solar PV power plant in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, BluSmart said in a statement.

"Enabled by the recently enacted green energy open access rules, this partnership with TPTCL allows BluSmart to completely eliminate Scope 2 emissions (indirect emissions) from its existing 1. 4 million sq ft of EV charging infrastructure and future charging hubs," it said.

With this, BluSmart emerges as the first mobility player in India to transition from zero tailpipe emissions to a zero-emissions company, the company claimed.